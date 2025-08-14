Leaked Prototype of New Color Kindle Raises Lots of Questions

Someone with a vendetta against Amazon has posted some images and details on reddit about a new color Kindle that is supposedly getting released later this year.
The pictures show a prototype of what looks like a basic 6″ Kindle with a white bezel and a color E Ink screen. The prototype doesn’t have a frontlight but apparently the final product does.
The name Kindle Petit Color appears in one of the pictures, but the OP says that name isn’t finalized yet, and even if it is that might just be a regional name (the OP seems to be located in Brazil).
The photos definitely look legit, and some of the details given make it sound like the person really does know what they’re talking about.
One of the most interesting details reported is the fact that it will have a detachable bezel with different colors available to purchase. After reading that I initially thought it had to be fake; there’s no way Amazon is doing that.
But the way the OP wrote the comment makes it seem legit (slightly edited):
It will be released in white or black, and for the first time, the bezel will be detachable, so you can use different ones (which will be release also in november this year), in green leaf, deep purple, chromatic gray, and a special edition called mermaid, that changes from soft pink to soft teal depending on the angle you look at it.
That just sounds way too specific to not be real, even down to the way Amazon always uses descriptive colors instead of just saying green or purple. But why wouldn’t they just offer the new Kindles in those colors? Does it really make sense to have the bezel removable? Kobo did something like that a long time ago with the Kobo Mini, but the backs were replaceable with different colors, not the front.
The OP also talks about the new color Kindle having the option to change the color of the text and reading progress indicator based on how much of the book you’ve read. Apparently you can personalize the settings with up to 4 shades of color that changes as you progress through a book (from 0-25% it’s one color, then a different color for 26-50%, etc).
The pictures back that up, but I find it hard to believe that anybody is really going to want to read blue or green text. It makes sense for the progress indicator to change color, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the former was a beta feature that never makes it to the final release.
The OP says the new color Kindle uses a Kaleido 3 screen like the Colorsoft, which is evident from the pictures, but the OP says the colors are more saturated than the Colorsoft, and you can control the density of each color.
It’ll be interesting to see how this all pans out. I can totally see Amazon releasing a new 6″ color Kindle later this year, but will it really have a replaceable bezel? Will the color of the text really change color based on your reading position? That’s something they could do now with the Kindle Colorsoft if they really wanted to make color changing text a new feature, but it really doesn’t seem like something Amazon would do (giving people more customization settings isn’t usually their style).
Alasdair says
I’m curious but cautious. I’m all for a more improved color screen, but I’m not crazy about a 6″ inch screen. Old comics, or newer ones with a soft color pallette, look great on my Colorsoft, but the screen size makes panel-to-panel a necessity for me rather then full page view.
I have poor eyesight and strong prescription glasses. I’ve been reading on a Paperwhite since 2012, but after I purchased the 11th Gen 6.8″ screen, I can’t go back to a 6″ screen. I saw the Basic Macha 6″ model on display in Best Buy the other day and my first thought was “I forgot how tiny it is.” I’m sure the bezels are different sizes compared to older Paperwhite models but it was way too small for me to read comfortably on.
If this prototype is real, and the only size is 6″, I’d definitely want to check out a display model before I purchase. I’m all for different sizes and options, but I find the 7″ is a right fit for me.
I would like an option to change the colors of folders in Collections view, even if it’s just the same colors offered as highlights.
Nathan Groezinger says
They really need to do something to enhance the collections view. The generic covers are hideous. They should let you set one of the book covers or a custom image or something.
Skeptic says
Meebook M6C hoax?
Claude says
Exactly. This looks like someone put the Kindle software on a Meebook M6C.
Cellaris says
It’s interesting that Kindle is considering adding colour to text. Obviously, I’m not interested in making the main text blue (or any other colour), but there are certain aspects that I would like to be able to colour: chapter titles, notes, quotes… That’s what separates me so far from colour e-readers that use Linux (Kindle, Kobo, PocketBook…), which are designed more for images. And they fail to take advantage of other options that are already present in some Android reading programmes. Just by adding colour to the header and footer (Kobo) or the progress bar (Kindle), the appearance changes considerably. We will have to wait and see if changes in this direction are considered in the future. I think it’s a good idea that Kindle is considering them. Now we have to see how they are implemented.
Nevi0dB says
Sketchy rumors or trusted infos? I just want to say that if amazon is not abandoning ereader market and its OS well it’s never a bad news.