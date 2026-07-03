New Page Turner for Kobo eReaders is Half the Price of Kobo’s Remote

There’s a company on Amazon that’s selling a new Bluetooth Remote Page Turner that’s marketed specifically for Kobo eReaders, and it’s selling for half the price of Kobo’s official remote.

The list price is currently $15.99, but there’s a coupon that takes the price down to $14.39. Kobo sells their official Kobo Remote for $33.99 on Amazon, and it’s $29.99 when purchased through Kobo’s website.

The alternative remote has a similar design as the Kobo Remote, with one large button positioned above one smaller button. Each button has dual functions for short press and long press (does the official remote support long press functions?).

It’s a Bluetooth remote so it doesn’t require one of those clunky clip-on receivers like you have to use with some other options. There’s an indicator light to show when Bluetooth is connected, and the light also shows when the battery is low.

One key difference is the alternative remote has a rechargeable battery whereas the Kobo Remote uses a single AAA battery. There’s a USB port for charging. They say the battery can last more than 20 days when using the remote for 2 hours per day.

The unofficial Kobo Remote works with all the same models as the official remote, which includes the Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Clara BW, Kobo Clara Colour, Kobo Libra 2, Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Sage, Kobo Elipsa, and Kobo Elipsa 2E.

It looks like a good alternative if you don’t want to spend $30 on the official remote. They probably should’ve given it a quirky name to make it more memorable, though. It doesn’t really seem to have a name at all. It shows up as HBTR001-K when connecting it to Bluetooth, but that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It’s being marketed as a Kobo Remote but it should work with any ereader that supports Bluetooth page turners. In fact they’re selling the exact same remote for the Xteink X4.