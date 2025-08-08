New Veidoo 8.2″ eNote Looks Interesting, But There are Red Flags

A couple new Veidoo ereaders/eNotes have turned up for sale on Amazon, and the prices seem pretty reasonable, but it looks like there might be a good reason for that.

There’s a Veidoo 10.3″ eNote for $268.99, but it’s temporarily unavailable, so we’ll focus on this Veidoo 8.2″ model for now, which is currently available to order for $248.99 and it’s expected to ship within 1-2 months.

Normally I’d be hesitant to post about these kind of obscure ereaders from China, but the same company has been selling this $59 5.8″ Veidoo ereader on Amazon for a couple years now. It has terrible reviews, but it is a legit product, and you can’t expect much from something that sells for half the price of similar devices.

These new models are probably rebranded clones of similar products from some manufacturer in China, and they’re probably not very good either, but there are some interesting details to consider.

First off, an 8.2″ E Ink screen size is very uncommon. And the Veidoo 8.2 actually has a high resolution screen (1440 x 1920, which equates to 292 ppi) unlike the 10.3″ model and 5.8″ model. The first red flag, the title for the product says E Ink and IPS, which obviously doesn’t make sense (IPS is a type of LCD screen).

The second red flag is the fact the listing says it runs “Android”, but nowhere does it say what version of Android is on it or if it supports Google Play (it probably doesn’t).

Another red flag, the picture of the library view shows a bunch of ugly generic covers instead of the actual covers—that’s not a good sign. And it almost certainly doesn’t natively support ebooks with DRM. They say it supports EPUB, PDF, and MOBI formats.

The description says the Veidoo 8.2″ has a frontlight with warm and cool color temperature control, along with dark mode for white text on a black background.

As far as specs go, it has an undisclosed quad-core CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It supports dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, and it has dual speakers. It has a USB-C port, but there’s no mention of OTG support, and it has a 3000mAh battery.

The Veidoo 8.2″ ereader comes with a case and a stylus pen. One of the product pictures says it’s a Wacom pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure, which is a big plus (I would’ve expected a cheaper alternative at that price).

There used to be more ereaders and smaller eNotes in the 8″ range, but now there aren’t very many at all. It’s interesting to see this one using an 8.2″ E Ink screen with 292 ppi. Maybe we’ll start seeing more ereaders and eNotes with 8.2″ screens in the near future.