Labor Day Sale on Kindles, Including New Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon has put a few of their Kindle models and kids bundles on sale, including the new 16GB version of the Kindle Colorsoft that was just released last month—those who were waiting for it to go on sale didn’t have to wait very long.

The 16GB Kindle Colorsoft can now be had for $219.99. That’s $30 off the regular price. The Kindle Colorsoft Kids Bundle is on sale too at $239.99, which is also $30 off the regular price. The 32GB Colorsoft SE isn’t on sale; it’s going for the full price of $279.99.

Amazon also has the Matcha Kindle on sale for $89 (the black version is on sale for $89 too). That’s $20 off the usual price.

The kids bundle for the basic Kindle is on sale too, but for some reason Amazon only sells the black version as part of the kids bundle. At $99, the Kindle Kids Bundle is only $10 more than the basic Kindle on its own, and since it includes a cover and an upgraded 2-year warranty it’s actually the better overall deal—that and the fact it’s $30 off the usual price. There are three cover designs to choose from, and the kids bundle includes a free 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon has been running some random deals on Kindle Unlimited lately too so you might want to check that KU page for offers if you don’t have an active subscription. I got 2 free months recently after getting snubbed on the free 3-month offer during Prime Day.

It’s a bit surprising to see Amazon putting the new Kindle Colorsoft on sale so soon after it was released. I’m sure people who paid full price 32 days ago aren’t thrilled with that. It’s also somewhat surprising to see the Kindle Scribe still at full price; they used to put it on sale every chance they got.

Update: At some point Amazon changed the sale price of the Kids Colorsoft bundle from $249 to $239.