Martha Wells’ Murderbot+ Bundle Deal – 14 eBooks for $18

If you like reading science fiction and fantasy books, Humble Bundle has a really good deal on a collection of Martha Wells’ ebooks right now. The offer is available until September 13th, 2025.

You can get the first 7 books in the The Murderbot Diaries series (the 8th book is getting released in 2026 so it’s not included, obviously), along with some short stories and some of Martha Wells’ fantasy novels for a grand total of $18. 14 books are included in the deal, or you can just get the first 3 books in the Murderbot series for $10, or just the first book for $1.

Considering most of these ebooks sell for $11.99 or $12.99 each being able to get all of them for only $18 total is an incredibly good deal. It would cost over $150 to buy these same ebooks from Amazon or Kobo or some other ebook store.

If you have a Kindle Unlimited membership you can also read the The Murderbot Diaries through that. The other books aren’t in Kindle Unlimited, but the 7 Murderbot books are currently available through KU. However, at $12 a month for KU, you’d probably be better off getting all these books for $18 and owning them instead of borrowing them.

The great thing about these ebooks is they’re published by TOR, so that means they are DRM-free by default. When you buy them through Humble Bundle you get DRM-free EPUB ebooks so you can easily read them on whatever device or app that you choose.

If you want to read these ebooks on Kindles you just have to use Send to Kindle to have them wirelessly delivered to your Kindle devices and apps, and Amazon will do the converting for you (or you can use Calibre to convert the ebooks to Kindle format and sideload over USB).

As is the case with all Humble Bundle deals, part of what you pay goes to charity. You can pay more than $18 if you want, and there’s an “adjust donation” option where you can set how much you want to go to charity. By default the the amount that goes to charity is really low ($0.90) so you might consider adjusting that.