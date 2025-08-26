Latest Kobo Software Update Adds Instapaper Support

Kobo has started rolling out a new software update for their line of Kobo ereaders that replaces the now defunct Pocket integration with Instapaper support for reading web articles.

The new software version is 4.38.23429 for all older models going back to the Kobo Touch from 2011. The software version for the newer models (the Clara BW, Clara Colour, and Libra Colour) is 4.43.23418.

According to the release notes, this software update adds support for Instapaper; there aren’t any other changes mentioned. Considering it’s been almost a year since the last update to the older models, that’s kind of disappointing, but at least they were able to find a workaround for Pocket closing rather quickly.

Mozilla announced their plans to shut down Pocket back in May, and that went through on July 8th. You can still download your Pocket articles and data until October 8th, 2025, but the read-it-later service has officially been shuttered, so now Kobo is moving to Instapaper instead.

Like usual you can wait for the software update to automatically download and install on your Kobo ereader while syncing, but that can sometimes take several weeks, as Kobo generally rolls out updates slowly to different affiliates and regions.

If you want to manually install the update now you can download the update file from the Kobo Firmware Downloads page. Just extract the file and place it in the .kobo folder on your Kobo device.

Here are the release notes for the 4.38.23429 and 4.43.23418 software updates: