Boox Go 6 Gen II Now Available to Order From Onyx’s Amazon Store

Onyx has finally listed the Boox Go 6 Gen II for sale on their official Amazon store, marking the first time that Onyx has sold their 6″ Poke/Go models directly on Amazon instead of using some mystery 3rd-party merchant.

The bad news is the shipping date is still two months out, although that’s likely a placeholder date and they’ll probably ship sooner than that. The good news is they have the wrong price on two of the colors so if you buy now you can lock in a price that’s $40 lower than it’s supposed to be.

The Boox Go 6 Gen II comes in four different colors, and three of the colors are listed on Amazon. The Custard color is listed at the correct price of $199, but the Plum and Shell colors are currently selling for $159—that’s what the 1st gen Go 6 sold for so it’s likely a mistake.

The Go 6 Gen II has 6-inch 300 ppi E Ink screen with a frontlight that has color temperature control, and it’s one of the few 6″ models on the market to support stylus input.

Unfortunately a stylus is not included with the Go 6. You have to get one of Onyx’s special InkSense Plus styluses that sell for $50. There are some alternatives that will work but I’m not sure if they can match the performance of Onyx’s stylus now that they aren’t using EMR touchscreens anymore.

The specs on the Gen II Go 6 are similar to the 1st gen model, except it has more RAM with 3GB. There’s 32GB of onboard storage, and it has a microSD card slot for expansion. It also has a USB-C port and a built-in microphone. The battery size is 1500mAh.

One thing that some people don’t like is the fact that the Go 6 runs Android 11, which is pretty old by today’s standards. But it’s not uncommon for ereaders to use older versions of Android since they’re so basic.

Onyx also has magnetic cases for the Go 6 Gen II listed for sale on Amazon. There’s a blue color and a white color. The price is on the high side, though, at $40.99. You can probably find a 3rd-party case for half that much.

Anyway, it’s good to see that Onyx is finally selling the Go 6 Gen II from their official Amazon store. I always thought it was weird how they didn’t sell certain models on Amazon, but now it looks like they’re selling all of their current models from there. Onyx has a really sketchy return policy when ordering from their website directly so most people that have had to deal with it recommend ordering from elsewhere.