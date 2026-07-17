New XTEINK X4 Pro and X4 Gen 2 Details Leaked Online

It’s no secret that Xteink is planning on releasing a new ereader next week. There have been a number of leaks online, and Xteink even has a placeholder page up on their website for the new X4 Pro.

The Xteink X4 Pro is what a lot of people have been waiting for, with the addition of a frontlight and a touchscreen. It has a 4.3″ E Ink screen like the original X4, but the overall size is a little smaller, and it does away with the buttons below the screen (it still has buttons on the sides, though).

The X4 Pro also ditches the USB-C port in favor of a pogo connector like the smaller X3 has, so it’ll require that special cable for charging and transferring files via USB, which isn’t great but that’s the direction they’re going now so they can make Xteink ereaders thinner.

According to one of the leaked images, Xteink is also going to be releasing a new version of the X4 called the X4 Gen 2. Apparently it’s mostly the same as the original, but it’s thinner and a few grams lighter, and it has a larger battery. However, I’m suspicious of that photo because the images aren’t accurate (the buttons are wrong) so we’ll have to wait until next week to confirm the details on it.

The X4 Pro is expected to get released on July 21st so we’ll know all the details then. It’s listed at $99 on Xteink’s website so it looks like the frontlight and touchscreen are going to add about $30 to the price compared to the original X4. It’ll be interesting to see if Xteink has a pre-order period or if the X4 Pro will be ready to ship next week when they officially announce it.

A lot of people wanted a frontlight on the X4, and they’re going to be getting a touchscreen along with it whether they want it or not. Personally, I’m just glad to see they’re going to keep the basic X4 around with a new Gen 2 model (if the leak is accurate). I was afraid they’d discontinue the X4 with the Pro model taking its place. I really prefer the X4 without a touchscreen or a frontlight since I have other ereaders for that. Either way, next week should be interesting with the new X4 Pro getting released.