Like-New Kindle Paperwhite on Sale for $106 at Amazon

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle deals earlier this month, you can still get a really good deal on the latest 12th gen Kindle Paperwhite and a Prime membership isn’t required.

Amazon currently has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $106.99 with free shipping.

They’re Amazon certified refurbished Kindles so they aren’t brand new. Amazon calls them “like-new” Kindles now instead of refurbished Kindles. They are tested and certified to look and work like new, and they come with the same 1-year warranty as new Kindles.

All three color variants are available for the same price of $106.99. Amazon had these on sale briefly before Prime Day started, and now the sale is back, and that’s a really good price for the Paperwhite. It’s $3 cheaper than the basic model.

This sale is for the base 16GB model with ads, which sells for $159.99 new. They aren’t selling the ad-free version refurbished, but you can always get rid of the ads by paying Amazon $20.

It’s weird how they only sell the base version as “Like-New” and not the upgraded Signature Edition. The same goes for the Colorsoft. It’s not that those versions aren’t on sale; they don’t have them available as refurbished at all.

They have the basic Kindle available in refurbished condition, but it’s only $11 less expensive than buying one brand new. I’ve purchased “like-new” and refurbished products many times, but the discount has to be greater than that to be worth the added risk.

One downside with these “like-new” refurbished Kindles is they aren’t eligible for the trade-in discount like new Kindles so you can’t get an extra 20% off when trading in an old Kindle.

Amazon also has the Fire Max 11 available for $129.99 refurbished. That’s $100 less than buying one new so that’s also a good deal if you’re looking for a tablet with a nice screen.