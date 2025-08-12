Kobo Releasing New White Clara Colour Soon

Someone on reddit found a new product listing for a white Clara Colour on an obscure Canadian website, so it looks like Kobo is getting ready to release a new white version of the Kobo Clara Colour soon.

This always happens whenever Kobo launches a new product; it always shows up on some random website you’ve never heard of before, and then the listing gets pulled because it went up too early.

I took a screenshot before they took the page down so you can at least see what it looks like. A white Clara Colour looks pretty slick, actually.

Kobo hasn’t officially announced it so there’s nothing about it on their website yet, but they’re probably getting ready to release it soon if retailers are starting to put up new product listings.

Releasing a white Clara Colour makes sense considering Kobo sells the Libra Colour in both black and white. Two FCC listings for new Kobos turned up recently too, and they’re revisions to existing models instead of “new” models so that makes sense.

It makes you wonder if Kobo is going to release a white Clara BW too, but so far there aren’t any signs of that. The website that leaked the white Clara Colour doesn’t show a white version for the Clara BW (they still show the white Clara Colour as an option to select even after the page was taken down).

I’m sure some folks will like having the option for a white Clara Colour, and it does look pretty sharp in the pictures, but I’m not sure white is the best fit to pair with color E Ink. Color E Ink screens have a darker appearance than BW E Ink screens, and when you have a light border it makes E Ink screens look greyer. I even notice this with the matcha green Kindle because the green is pretty light. There’s an optical illusion with E Ink that makes the text look darker when it’s surrounded by a black border.

I had a white Kobo Libra 2 though, and the screen looked great on it. The frontlight kind of blended in with the white bezel and made it look more paper-like. When using the frontlight the optical illusion isn’t as noticeable, but if you’re somebody that prefers to keep the frontlight off or low you’d probably be better off with the black bezel.