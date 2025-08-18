Would Kindles Be Better If They Ran Android?

Sometimes I see people saying online that Kindles should run Android instead of the custom Linux-based software that Amazon has used since Kindles first came out.

I’m sure the hacking crowd would love it if Kindles ran Android instead. The Kindle software developers might like that as well since Fire tablets run Android and they have to support the Kindle Android app too. Software devs tend to dislike having to maintain the same software on multiple platforms, and it would probably be easier for them if Kindles did run Android, so if that were to ever happen that would probably be one of the main determining factors.

Personally, I’m firmly against Kindles ever switching to an Android OS. Android ereaders like Onyx’s Boox devices have a lot of great things to like about the software, but the Android OS is just never as smooth and polished as the Kindle’s more basic software. And while most Boox devices have octa-core CPUs and 4GB+ of RAM, Kindles are still faster to navigate, open books, and turn pages with their lower-specced CPUs and less RAM.

Android is also much less energy efficient. The battery life of Kindles is truly exceptional. I’ve only charged my new Kindle Paperwhite SE once since I got it over a month ago during Prime Day. Battery life on Android ereaders isn’t nearly as good as the battery life on Kindles.

I remember when Sony switched to using Android on their ereaders with the release of the Sony PRS-T1, and while it opened up more possibilities, the software felt laggier and less refined. The screen refreshing and transitions were slower and sloppier, and I remember liking the old Linux-based software better.

Kindles are better-suited to stay with the simple software they have now. Switching to Android at this point would likely make things worse instead of better. Sure, some people would love to be able to run Android apps on a Kindle, but there are better devices for that.

Besides, Amazon is never going to open up Kindles to allow installing anything they don’t have control of, and they’re never going to add memory card slots or allow for all the customizations to the software like Onyx does with Boox ereaders and eNotes, so they’re going to remain more limited regardless. Android just wouldn’t be a good fit for Kindles.

Here’s hoping that Kindles never change. In fact, I’d still be fine with the old software UI that Kindles used to have before all the software updates changed everything. Now with every update it seems they’re trying to make the Kindle software look more like Kindle apps on Android and iOS. Frankly, that’s a bit concerning because the more they’re alike, the more likely they’d eventually decide to switch Kindles to Android to simplify software development.