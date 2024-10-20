Amazon Removed Download and Transfer Option for New Kindles

Here’s something that’s going to set off some conspiracy theories. As people are getting the new Kindles that were released last week, they are finding out that the new models are mysteriously missing the download and transfer via USB option for purchased ebooks from the content page at Amazon.
So now people are jumping to the conclusion that Amazon is in the process of phasing out the download and transfer option entirely moving forward, and that might very well be the case.
Considering the new Kindles were just released four days ago, it could also just be a glitch or a bug that needs to be fixed. But there are some signs that they were intentionally omitted from the download and transfer list.
First off, the new Kindles do show up on the “deliver to” list, which is essentially the same generated list on the same page as the transfer via USB option.
There’s also the fact that the “new” basic Kindle isn’t really new, not in the usual sense. Amazon still lists it as an 11th gen model, the same as the 2022 Kindle, and it still uses the same ID number, so as far as Amazon’s system is concerned it’s the same Kindle. It just has some minor hardware revisions, including a new screen, and it does look better so at least there’s that. But the fact is the 2022 11th gen Kindle shows up on the list and the 2024 11th gen Kindle does not.
I have both the new Kindle for 2024 and a new Kindle Paperwhite 6, and I can confirm that neither are showing up on the list of devices to download and transfer ebooks via USB.
Granted, this isn’t going to affect that vast majority of Kindle users, but there’s a subset of people that like to download their purchased ebooks to make backups and to remove the DRM to read the ebooks on other non-Kindle devices.
If Amazon phases out the download and transfer option, it’s going to create problems for those that like to do that. Amazon already made it more difficult to download books using the Kindle for PC app last year to dissuade people from backing up their purchased ebooks, and they also removed the download option for Kindle Unlimited books last year.
From Amazon’s perspective, I can see why they’d want to eliminate the download and transfer option altogether, but it’s going to tick off a lot of people if they do it.
The download and transfer option goes way back to the early days of Kindles when internet access wasn’t as widespread and WiFi wasn’t available just about everywhere. People without WiFi or a reliable internet connection needed a way to download and transfer purchased ebooks to Kindles using a USB cable.
Now most people just download their purchased ebooks over WiFi and don’t ever use the download and transfer option, but for those that do it’s going to cause some problems if Amazon is indeed removing that option on newer Kindles, and it also creates more of a walled garden where people can’t take their purchased ebooks and leave for another platform.
So far older Kindles still have the download and transfer option so it’s only an issue with the new Kindles. Hopefully it’s just a glitch that will get fixed soon, but at this point it looks like an intended change for the future of Kindles.
Comments
fx says
Well, from what I read people with Mac can’t connect new Kindles at all, they just won’t appear as a drive like they used to. Amazon is clearly trying to make people stop sideloading.
Nathan says
The new Kindles now use MTP like the Kindle Scribe so most Mac users will need to use 3rd party software to transfer files using Macs. That’s more of an Apple problem than a Kindle problem; it’s the same story as connecting Android devices to Macs.
fx says
Yeah, I know it’s about MTP. But the result is the same. I tried all the possible MTP software and none worked properly, giving me errors and disconnecting all the time both with my Boox Page and an Android phone I was testing. So this means no connecting of Kindle to computer anymore. And no, it’s definitely Amazon’s problem. When you have a working solution, you don’t just switch to something that doesn’t work.
fredonline says
No, I can connect to my Kindle with my Mac. Use Android File Transfer to do it.
fx says
I tried that one with two devices and it didn’t really work. Possibly with the new Kindle, but I’m not going to even try, if it “just doesn’t work” like until now, I’m done with Kindles. If the company doesn’t care about me as a customer, why should I care about them.
Gregory Johnson says
I stopped almost all kindle ebook purchases several years ago. Whenever possible I buy from Kobo and read on my Kobo Libra (just upgraded to the Color one). I just don’t trust Amazon, plus I can use Calibre to save books on Dropbox if I want to.
fx says
Great decision! 👏
Helen L. says
Please keep us updated! If they remove this option from their website, I’m out. But many books I buy are only available on Amazon. All other companies, that I am aware of, allows you to downloaded your ebook. But I have been having a feeling of this for a couple of years already. And those feelings normally proves to be true. I wish they do keep the download option.
Craig R says
I’m in the same situation, with books I want frequently only available via Kindle. I have a Kobo at the moment and am ok transferring as needed, since I download books as a backup anyway.
I’m hoping something will happen to stop Amazon from preventing downloads completely. I’m going to feel a lot less happy about buying Kindle books when I’m completely at the mercy of Amazon keeping the books available and not locking me out of my account.
I’ve been thinking about getting an Android based reader so I have direct access to all books via the various apps, but that only solves the convenient access problem. Not the “ownership” problem.
Nathan says
I hope they keep it too. Apple is a company that doesn’t allow downloading purchased ebooks outside of their iBooks app. B&N makes it very difficult if not impossible as well.
fx says
Well, it’s their choice, if they make it harder, Z Library is always an option 🤷♂️ Historically companies don’t win when they try to fight against customers. People just start pirating or move elsewhere (Apple and B&N are great examples with books). I liked Kindles but lately Amazon really turned me into a Kindle hater. Every decision they make is horrible. I guess I need to give Pocketbook another try.
Don says
Leaving aside DRM removal issues, I don’t want my kindle connected to WiFi. For one, it’s a privacy issue. I don’t want Amazon collecting stats on my reading, highlights, notes, etc.
Also, back when I did connect to WiFi to download, it would often mess up my collections, deleting multiple collections.
And finally, I wanted to be able to control firmware updates. Their major UI overhaul from a few years ago sucks, and lately it seems smaller updates break things. So I want to be able to avoid that until an update is vetted.
Removing the ability to download and transfer via usb makes these things an issue again.
Hopefully it is a bug that will be fixed, otherwise I’ll be moving on from kindle.
Unrelated: I’ve also noticed that the latest kindles do not show up on the Amazon kindle firmware page. My 2024 basic is on version 5.16.20.0.1 and says it’s on the latest version. The software update website show the 2022 basic latest firmware as 5.16.21. I’m guessing the page will be updated, but weird if the newer kindle’s latest software is older than the previous model.
Also unrelated, I don’t understand the switch to MTP. Does it confer benefit somehow? Otherwise it seems like it just makes Mac users at a disadvantage for no reason. I’ve used kindle with Mac with no issues for years, now suddenly it’s a thing. Sigh. I’m using openMTP as a work around, but it messes up page numbers, now I only have the location in book.
Claude says
With so many issues, why don’t you change to another ereader brand ?
Harmon says
If you are already invested in Kindle, in terms not only of the equipment but your books and “read flow”, an immediate switch is a nuisance of its own.
I’ve had Kindles since they first came out. But in the past year, I find myself drifting away from Kindle, both the devices, and to a lesser extent, the bookstore.
Going forward, I’ve pretty much landed on Boox for my devices. I doubt that I’ll ever buy another Kindle, since it seems to me that they have decided to keep things simple, which is probably what the bulk of Kindle buyers are happy with and keeps Amazon from having to overinvest its resources in what is, to them, a small part of their customer base – those who want to seriously personalize their reading experience. I guess I’m marginal (pun intended) to Amazon.
My wife is happy to take what Amazon delivers, so she’s their target customer. Meanwhile, to the small extent that our reading tastes overlap, I can use the Kindle app on my Box if I have to.
As long as I can download, transfer, strip DRM, and read on other devices or with other apps, l will continue to buy Amazon kindle books, but meanwhile will pay more attention to alternative purchasing options. The larger part of my digital reading doesn’t require purchasing the book – just using the local library, Everand. Project Gutenberg and the remnant of the Internet Archive.
Justin Posner says
How about the Kindle email to option? Is that still available?
Nathan says
Yes.
Kelin says
The day it’s no longer possible to remove the DRM from a Kindle book is the day I buy my last Kindle book. I’m never going to buy any book with an unremovable DRM.
Brian says
Same.
jpb says
Agreed.
I’m quite happy buying books from Google Play since I can use my Opinion Rewards points. I won’t miss a beat if Amazon’s out of the picture.
fx says
This made me realize how lucky I am not to be English native speaker. In my country ebooks are only sold DRM free and you just send them to whatever ereader you have. The American market really got ruined by companies like Amazon, Apple, B&N etc. They just taught people that books can’t be really owned while it is completely normal in other countries.
Kelin says
I’m not a native English speaker either (I live in Europe) and yes, the books sold in my country are DRM-free. But 99% of what I read is in English, because local books are much more expensive and there’s no proper ebook library system here – libraries are still mostly paper or require a proprietary app to read. So I buy my books mostly in English.
Recursive dude says
Real books. Done.
PiperKev says
You DO know that this is an EBOOK blog, right? Your comment isn’t very helpful.
Steve H. says
Probably just a matter of time. Almost every focus of Amazon is to lock users in to the most controllable systems possible.
Stas says
Seeing as some manga and graphic novel are really big (file size) and sometimes Kindles have problems downloading these…
And even some ordinary books give download errors on Kindles…
It would be really weird for Amazon to remove option to download purchased books.
Who knows, really.
Fingers crossed for some internal errors on Amazon’s part.
Norval says
^This right here. I had one book unable to download for days on end. Reset my kindle a few times and nada so I used D&T. It worked perfectly fine so D&T was necessary. I don’t think this was an accident. I feel its Amazon trying to keep everyone in their walled garden by carrot or by stick. Removing D&T is the stick.
Norval says
I wasn’t interested in these kindles at all more so with this news. I don’t want to have a wifi connected Kindle for reasons so D&T was essential. Then I learned what DRM was and how to remove it so I liberated my purchased books. D&T is the simplest way for me to do so. I use a K3 and it’s still supported so I’ll stick with Kindle e books but once the K3 doesn’t have access to D&T I’m jumping ship.
Paco says
Keeping my Remarkable II, software is great.
Vegwarn says
Yeah, the thing about them showing in the “Deliver to” list but not in the “Download & Transfer” list does not bode well, but who knows how Amazon’s backend code is set up, I wouldn’t rule out a bug with the available format or something like that.
Also, I guess that this is not completely off-topic since in the post you say that the Basic 2024 “has some minor hardware revisions, including a new screen, and it does look better”. so let me just say that I’m really looking forward to a comparison between the screens of the 2022 and 2024 basics. Keep up the good work!