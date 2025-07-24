New Kindle Colorsoft Variant Released, Plus Colorsoft Kids Bundle

Today Amazon announced the release of a new lower-priced Kindle Colorsoft along with a Kindle Colorsoft Kids bundle.

The new Kindle Colorsoft variant is basically a non-Signature Edition version of the original Colorsoft. It has 16GB of storage space instead of 32GB, and it lacks wireless charging and the auto-brightness sensor (I assume that means it lacks the new double-tap page turn feature too). It’s like the base Kindle Paperwhite except it doesn’t have ads.

The price for the 16GB Colorsoft is $249, which is $30 less than the upgraded version. Honestly, I was expecting it to be lower than that, but the fact that it’s ad-free by default helps a little since you don’t have to pay an extra $20 to go ad-free like you do with the base Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon also released a Kindle Colorsoft Kids bundle for the new 16GB Colorsoft. It sells for $269. It includes the 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, a kid-friendly cover (with two designs to choose from), and an upgraded 2-year warranty. Plus it comes with a free 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to content for kids aged 3-12.

I was just thinking the other day it was weird how Amazon didn’t sell a kids version of the Kindle Colorsoft. I’m sure kids will like the addition of color on their Kindles as children’s books often have colored illustrations.

Aside from the differences mentioned above, all the main specs and features are the same on the 16GB Colorsoft. It has a 7″ color E Ink screen with 300 ppi for black and white content and 150 ppi for color (the color filter reduces color resolution). It has a frontlight with adjustable color temperature too, and it’s waterproof (IPX8 rated). Battery life is rated at 8 weeks.

The new 16GB Kindle Colorsoft is only available in black, like the original. I don’t know why Amazon doesn’t sell the jade and raspberry colors like they do with the Paperwhite, which shares the exact same design and casing material, but maybe they’ll add those down the line.

Here’s the link to my Kindle Colorsoft review if you want to learn more about it (obviously the review is for the original model, not the new 16GB version, but all the main features are the same).