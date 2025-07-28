Will All eReaders Have Color E Ink Screens in 5 Years?

With Amazon releasing a new 16GB version of the Kindle Colorsoft last week, along with a kids bundle, and with them finally bringing the Colorsoft to several additional international markets, color Kindles are here to stay.

If the initial release of the Colorsoft was an experiment to gauge the market for color Kindles, things are clearly moving forward now with a second Colorsoft model and international expansion.

I can’t help but wonder if this is the first step to all Kindles and all ereaders in general having color E Ink screens in the not-to-distant future. Some people (myself included) don’t want to hear that, but I could see it happening because something just like this has happened before.

Other companies, including Onyx and Pocketbook, have released several color E Ink devices over the past few years. Kobo already appears to be fully onboard with color E Ink after one year; they don’t even sell a black and white version of the Libra anymore, and they don’t appear to have any plans to release one in the future. It’ll be very interesting to see what kind of device Kobo releases next; if it’s color only like the Libra than we know where things are headed.

Color E Ink screens have some notable drawbacks compared to regular black and white screens, mainly the screen is slightly darker and less clear because of the added color filter layer. But color E Ink has improved a lot over the past few years, and it could improve even more in 5 years. It might reach a point where enough people are willing to accept the drawbacks in order to have color.

This Happened Before

I can’t help but think back to when frontlights first started becoming a thing. Back in the early days of frontlights, there was a lot of resistance to them initially for some of the same reasons that people don’t like color E Ink.

Some people didn’t like frontlights at first because they made the E Ink screen look worse compared to non-frontlit ereaders. The main complaints with the first frontlit devices were they had less contrast, the light layer added a fuzzier appearance, and the screen looked darker with the frontlight off.

Early frontlights had a lot of problems, like uneven lighting, weird color tones, shadow cones, and bright spots. The first Kindle Paperwhite had so many complaints about the frontlight that Amazon put a disclaimer on the product page acknowledging the issue. At the time, I said the fate of the Paperwhite was up in the air because of the new frontlight, and it could turn out to be a huge success or a huge flop. Well, 13 years later we all know how that worked out. It could end up being the same story with color E Ink.

Now it’s nearly impossible to buy an ereader without a frontlight. They all have them, except for a few larger eNotes like the Boox Go 10.3. And the one thing most people complain about is the fact that it doesn’t have a frontlight.