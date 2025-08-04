New Features Added With Last Kindle Update Have Disappeared

Last week I posted about a new software update that Amazon released for Kindle ereaders, version 5.18.4. It added some new accessibility features and a new page view that looks similar to Kindle apps, but now all of the changes have disappeared on my updated Kindles.

The day after I installed the update on my 12th gen Kindle Paperwhite, the new text-to-speech feature suddenly went missing while I was attempting to shoot a video demo. It’s still gone, and it doesn’t appear on my updated 11th gen Kindle either.

But both still had the new large font setting for the user interface and the new page view look after the Assistive Reader setting disappeared. Then yesterday I checked and both of those features have mysteriously disappeared on both of my updated Kindles as well.

The new features were there one day and then gone the next. That’s weird even by Amazon’s standards. Apparently they’ve encountered some problems with the new features so they decided to pull them.

It’s a bit unsettling how easy it is for Amazon to control the features on our Kindles. At any time they can remotely enable or disable features at the drop of a hat. I can understand why some people prefer to keep their Kindles disconnected from the internet most of the time.

The 5.18.4 software update is still available to download from Amazon so they haven’t pulled the update, just most of the features added with the update.

Amazon still hasn’t updated the release notes for the 5.18.4 software, aside from adding a note about the Kindle Scribe supporting notes in multiple languages now, so I guess from their perspective they still haven’t officially announced the new accessibility features yet.

Amazon has a new help article up on their website about using the new Assistive Reader feature on Kindles, so you’d think the feature would actually be available to use on Kindles at this point, but that’s still not the case. The page has been up for at least a month now but the new Assistive Reader is still unavailable on all of my Kindles. It was on my Paperwhite for 1 day before it disappeared. Now the other new features have disappeared as well. Some Kindles still don’t have the new spacing settings that were added with the pervious 5.18.3 update from 2 months ago. What’s going on with these Kindle updates lately?