Kindle Software Update 5.18.4 Adds New Accessibility Features

Amazon has released another software update for all 11th and 12th gen Kindles, along with the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe. It’s a fairly significant update that adds some new accessibility features, including text-to-speech.

Amazon hasn’t updated the release notes yet, but I installed the new 5.18.4 update on my 12th gen Paperwhite and noticed a few differences right away. Some people got these new features with the last 5.18.3 update, but they didn’t show up on my Kindle until installing the 5.18.4 update.

The biggest change, Amazon added a new Assistive Reader feature to read ebooks aloud without having to use gestures to navigate the Kindle like when using VoiceView. It also underlines the text while reading.

You can find the new Assistive Reader function by opening the Aa menu while reading, then select the “More” tab, and it’s right there at the top. After you turn it on, you have to hit the play button at the bottom right corner of the on-screen menu. According to Amazon, the Assistive Reader supports books in English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

Amazon also added the ability to increase the text size across the user interface outside of ebooks. Unfortunately they only added one size setting, and it’s comically large, but if you have really bad eyesight it’ll be helpful.

You can find the new large text size setting by opening the main settings menu on your Kindle, then go to Accessibility > Display & text size. The option is also located under the Screen and brightness settings.

Another change that I noticed right away, and this doesn’t have anything to do with accessibility, but Amazon changed the page view when opening the menu while reading. It now shrinks the page to fit in the window instead of overlapping the menus over the page. Basically it’s how Kindle apps work.

Some people got the new page view with the last update, and most seem to hate it. It really doesn’t change much, but it is slower. It takes the menu about a half-second longer to appear now (I compared it to my 12th gen SE with 5.18.3).

So far the 5.18.4 update isn’t available for 10th gen Kindles, even though they’re still in the window of receiving software updates from Amazon. They didn’t get the last update either. The Oasis is still stuck on 5.18.2 and other 10th gen Kindles are still on 5.18.1.

You can download the new 5.18.4 software update from the Kindle Software Updates page at Amazon, or you can just wait for the update to automatically download and install on its own (usually while your Kindle is charging). You can’t trigger the update from the settings menu on Kindles like most people seem to think; that software update link only works when the update is already downloaded but hasn’t installed yet.

Update: Amazon added the following to the release notes for the Kindle Scribe: