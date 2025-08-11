Kindle Colorsoft SE Returns to Search with Low Sales Numbers

A couple weeks ago I posted about how Amazon had started intentionally hiding the original Kindle Colorsoft on the Amazon US website after they released the new cheaper 16GB Colorsoft.

Amazon removed the listing for the Signature Edition Colorsoft from their search results, making it impossible to find when running searches on Amazon’s website, but now Amazon has brought it back (it never went anywhere, but at least customers can easily find it again).

They probably just wanted to funnel all eyes to the new model for a month to boost sales for it. But, as expected, that had a negative impact on the sales numbers for the original SE Colorsoft.

During Prime Day sales, Amazon showed the Signature Edition Colorsoft had hit 10k+ units sold during the past month, which is as high as the number goes for Kindle listings on Amazon’s website. Before Prime Day it was at 5k+ units sold during the past month, and I think I remember seeing it drop to 4k+ right before Prime Day.

Now, after nearly a month of being hidden behind the new 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, the SE Colorsoft has dropped all the way down to 2k units sold during the past month. That’s by far the lowest the number has been since the Colorsoft was released.

On some level you’d think the drop in sales would make sense with a slightly cheaper version without the Signature Edition upgrades being available now, but the funny thing is the SE actually ranks two spots higher than the new Colorsoft on Amazon’s Kindle best sellers list.

They still don’t show a monthly sales number for the new Colorsoft, but if it’s ranked lower than the SE it can’t be selling that well either. Most people still prefer black and white Kindles by a wide margin, which is evident by the fact that most standard BW Kindles have a “10k+ bought in past month” banner for each listing.

I still think it’s weird how Amazon doesn’t mention anything about the upgraded SE Colorsoft or include a link to it on the new 16GB Colorsoft page, but at least it’s back in search results again so it appears in related searches and recommendations.