Amazon is Trying to Hide the Original Kindle Colorsoft Now

Last week Amazon released a new 16GB version of the Kindle Colorsoft, along with a kids bundle. They’re exactly the same as the original Kindle Colorsoft that Amazon released last fall, minus the Signature Edition upgrades, and the original is still available to purchase, but now Amazon is making it very difficult to find it on their website.

Amazon is going out of their way to make it seem like the original Kindle Colorsoft no longer exists. There’s not a single link or the slightest mention of the Signature Edition Colorsoft on the product page for the new 16GB Colorsoft. You’d think they’d make some attempt to upsell the more expensive model, but you’d never know it existed going off the new page or any other current Kindle product page.

The original Kindle Colorsoft is mysteriously missing from all the Kindle comparison tables and Kindle links on Amazon’s various Kindle product pages. They all link to the new 16GB page instead, which, as mentioned above, doesn’t contain a single link to the original version.

What’s even crazier is the fact that the original Kindle Colorsoft no longer appears in search results on Amazon’s website. Yeah, they removed it from search even though it’s still in stock and available to purchase. If you run a search for “Kindle Colorsoft” on Amazon’s website, it will only show the new model and the kids bundle. Bundle packages still show up for the original, but not the main product listing.

There’s only one place where you can still find a link to the original Kindle Colorsoft on Amazon’s website, and that’s on the main Kindle landing page where they’re advertising all three Kindle Colorsoft variants at the top of the page.

I think it’s pretty obvious why Amazon is putting in all this effort to conceal the listing for the original Kindle Colorsoft. They’re trying to hide all the negative reviews about the yellow frontlight issue that plagued the Kindle Colorsoft when it first launched. They even removed the “We want you to know” disclaimer about the frontlight issue from the Colorsoft’s product page when they released the new version.

The original Kindle Colorsoft has a 3.6-star rating at Amazon. That’s by far the lowest rating a Kindle has ever had. This new 16GB Colorsoft gives Amazon an opportunity to reset the reviews. Hopefully they fixed the manufacturing problems and now they can see how the reviews will go without the yellow band issue.

The 16GB version currently has a 3.5-star rating so that strategy might backfire on Amazon, but a lot of the early reviews aren’t legit, and some are clearly for the original Colorsoft because they say they’ve had it for months. It’ll be interesting to see what the rating is on the new Kindle Colorsoft after a couple months.