Another Kindle Software Update Released, Brings Back TTS

At the end of last month Amazon released a 5.18.4 software update for Kindles that added some new accessibility features, including a new Assistive Reader feature that reads ebooks aloud while underlining the text. They also added a new (very) large font option for the user interface for those with vision problems.

Then a couple days after updating two of my Kindles to the new software, both of those new features mysteriously disappeared, along with the new page view layout that they also introduced with the software update.

Now Amazon has released another software update, version 5.18.4.0.1, that brings back the accessibility features and the new page view layout. I installed the new update on my 12th gen Kindle Paperwhite and discovered everything is back to how it was initially after the first 5.18.4 update.

The release notes still don’t say anything at all about the new features. Amazon still hasn’t officially announced the new accessibility features yet, so I guess they could disappear again if they decide to remotely disable them like they did last time (I turned airplane mode on right after updating this time just to avoid that possibility).

Once again the new software update is only available for 11th and 12th gen Kindles, along with the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Colorsoft. 10th gen Kindles have been out of the update loop for a while now, even though they’re still supposed to be receiving software updates according to Amazon’s security updates page. But the Kindle Oasis is still stuck on 5.18.2 and other 10th gen Kindles are still on 5.18.1.

If you want to try out the new accessibility features on your Kindle, you can download the 5.18.4.0.1 software update from this Kindle Software Updates page on Amazon’s website. Or you can wait for the update to automatically download and install on its own at some point, but sometimes that can take several weeks.

To enable the new Assistive Reader feature, open a book, then open the Aa settings menu, then tap More, and the setting is right there at the top. You’ll have to connect Bluetooth speakers or headphones to your Kindle to be able to use it. Then you can turn the Assistive Reader on and off by opening the menu, and the settings appear at the bottom of the new page view layout.

The new large text option for the user interface is located in the main settings menu under the Accessibility settings as well as the Screen and Brightness settings. I wish they offered multiple settings because the large setting is really HUGE.